March 10 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp's quarterly sales rose 7 percent as demand increased for items such as candy and snacks, perishables, tobacco and food.

The company also said on Thursday that it planned to buy back about $1 billion in shares in fiscal 2016.

Dollar General's net income rose to $376.2 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29 from $355.4 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.29 billion from $4.94 billion.