March 10 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp's
quarterly sales rose 7 percent as demand increased for
items such as candy and snacks, perishables, tobacco and food.
The company also said on Thursday that it planned to buy
back about $1 billion in shares in fiscal 2016.
Dollar General's net income rose to $376.2 million, or $1.30
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29 from $355.4
million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.29 billion from $4.94 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)