* 3rd-qtr comp sales fall 0.1 pct vs est 0.8 pct growth
* SNAP cuts, healthcare taking toll on consumer spending-CEO
* Expects FY profit at low end of 10-15 pct growth range
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 1 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp
reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales
and tempered its full-year profit forecast, hit by lower grocery
prices and reduced food stamp coverage in several U.S. states.
The company's shares were down 7.3 percent at $71.67 in
morning trading on Thursday.
Food prices have fallen in the past few months due to low
commodity prices and intense competition, resulting in
aggressive price cuts by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other
food retailers.
Grocery deflation has reduced the price gap between Dollar
General and higher-priced rivals and has made the company's
prices less competitive, Conlumino analyst Håkon Helgesen said.
Wal-Mart has likely captured some spend of Dollar General's
customers, Helgesen said.
Dollar General said it reduced prices on about 450 items in
about 17 percent of its 13,205 stores in the third quarter but
it did not help drive traffic as much as anticipated.
"It became apparent that our incremental actions would not
be able to overcome the decline in traffic in our stores...
requiring greater-than-anticipated markdowns," CEO Todd Vasos
said.
Discount retailers have also been hit by changes in the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly
called the food stamp program.
By the end of 2016, 22 states would have changed the
criteria for SNAP - which is likely to result in as many as 1
million Americans losing benefits.
States implementing SNAP changes this year include Florida,
Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, which have some of the highest
concentration of Dollar General stores.
Comparable sales in such states were reduced by about 1
percentage point due to the cuts, Vasos said.
"The cumulative effect of macroeconomic factors such as the
reduction of SNAP participation and benefit levels and increased
housing and healthcare expenses appear to have taken a
noticeable toll on (consumer) spending."
Dollar General said it now expects earnings to come in at
the low end of its 10-15 percent growth forecast range for the
year ending Feb. 3.
For the third quarter ended Oct. 28, sales at stores open at
least 13 months fell 0.1 percent, compared with the 0.8 percent
growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net income fell 7 percent to $235.3 million, or 84 cents per
share, and included a charge of about 5 cents per
share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 93 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
