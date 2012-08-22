A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee edges higher towards 55.49/50 versus Tuesday's close of 55.5650/5750 tracking the rise in the euro overnight, although weaker domestic shares preventing pair from falling further.

The euro was steady in Asian trading on Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis.

The Sensex was trading down 0.1 percent, in line with other Asian indices.

Traders say market volumes in the first 20 minutes of trade were slightly below average as Indian bank employees begin a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest against proposed reforms.