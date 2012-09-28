LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - The seemingly unstoppable dollar Reg
S market had a bit of a wobble this week, potentially closing
off a valuable funding avenue for banks and corporates seeking
to raise capital.
Concerns about the eurozone sovereign crisis weighed on
sentiment and reduced what had seemed insatiable investor
appetite, causing new issues to struggle in the after-market.
European financial institutions and corporates have become
more and more reliant on the dollar Reg S market to sell racier,
higher yielding structures.
In September alone, banks sold USD3bn of Tier 2 debt in the
market versus the EUR1.75bn sold in the single currency.
Corporates sold USD1.35bn versus EUR750m, in keeping with the
trend that has been prevalent through 2012.
While optimistic market participants generally agree that
the pull-back would likely be temporary and that conditions
would recover once China's Golden week is over and the market
has consolidated, a more permanent shut-down would be of
concern, as the pipeline - though smaller than it was a couple
of weeks ago - is not completely empty.
The senior and subordinated financial indices, which had
been steadily grinding tighter since the end of July, retraced
some of their gains this week.
Markit's Senior Financials index was quoted as tight as
185bp on September 21 but widened out to 210bp, while the
Subordinated index that went as low as 302bp on September 14 hit
353bp on Wednesday.
"Deals that have come this week have done OK and came at
decent levels, however, there is no doubt that this market was a
lot healthier up until last week," said a syndicate banker. "A
lot of investors that had been underweight are now well covered
and are a bit more cautious."
Demand for an Erste Bank USD500m 10.5NC5.5 Tier 2 reached
USD2.5bn, far less than the USD8bn book Danske gathered two
weeks ago for a USD1bn 25NC5. Instead of trading up well above
par like the Danske or the ABN issue, Erste struggled in the
after-market and was quoted at 99.75/100 on Friday.
Meanwhile, a USD650m perpetual non-call five-year for
ArcelorMittal captured USD2.5bn of demand but was seen as low as
98.7 in the after-market. It was back above par by Friday.
While the market was open long enough for these two issuers
to get through the door, others that had been looking at
launching deals have put their plans on hold for now.
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which concluded an
Asian roadshow two weeks ago and was heavily tipped as a
candidate for issuing Tier 2, is now monitoring the market and
will likely wait until the week of October 8 to bring a deal.
Bankers also said that the particular issuers going to the
market this week could explain why demand has proved less solid
than previously.
"A name like Erste does not resonate much with Asia, as good
a bank as it is," said a DCM banker. "As for Arcelor, this was a
real market opener and the first time we've seen a true cyclical
do a hybrid deal, and it definitely looked like more difficult
sale than we have seen in the past."
Another banker argued that it was not just Arcelor but also
the deal's structure that was challenging.
However, one syndicate banker said the fact that deals could
get done, despite the backdrop, was proof of the market's
resilience.
"The Erste and Arcelor deals had USD2.5bn books when
everything was gapping wider," said one. "They actually show
that things can get done for trickier names even when conditions
are tricky and I don't think what we have seen this week is a
reflection of a fundamental change in tone."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane, Julian
Baker)