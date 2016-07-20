July 19 Unilever Plc said it has agreed
to buy razor-maker Dollar Shave Club in a deal that would expand
the consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a
statement released Tuesday evening.
Unilever approached Dollar Shave Club for the deal and is
paying $1 billion in cash for the Venice, California-based
company, business magazine Fortune reported, citing sources. for.tn/2a7Bby4
Unilever and Dollar Shave Club were not available to confirm
the report outside regular market hours.
Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dublin will continue to be
the chief executive of the company after the deal that is
expected to close in the third quarter of 2016.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of personal care products such as Axe,
Dove, and Pond's, is one of the biggest companies in its sector
worldwide and competes with other giants like Procter & Gamble
Co and Colgate-Palmolive Co.
In December, P&G-owned razor brand Gillette filed a patent
infringement lawsuit against Dollar Shave.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)