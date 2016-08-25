Aug 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales and cited a "challenging" retail environment.

The company, which became the biggest U.S. discount chain by acquiring larger rival Family Dollar in July last year, reported a net income of $170.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, compared with a net loss of $98 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5 billion from $3.01 billion a year earlier, but missed the average analyst estimate of $5.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)