Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.
May 26 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly net sales as more customers came through the door and spent more on average.
The company's net income rose to $295.1 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $253.2 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $5.27 billion from $4.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
