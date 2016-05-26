May 26 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly net sales as more customers came through the door and spent more on average.

The company's net income rose to $295.1 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $253.2 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.27 billion from $4.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)