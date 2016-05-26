* Dollar Tree Q1 adj profit $0.89/shr vs est $0.81
* Dollar General profit $1.03/shr vs est $0.95
* Dollar Tree raises FY profit forecast
* Dollar General, Dollar Tree shares hit record high
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 26 Discount retailers Dollar Tree Inc
and Dollar General Corp reported
better-than-expected profits as more people visited their stores
and spent more on average, sending their shares to record highs.
The strong results contrasted with department stores such as
Macy's Inc and Target Corp, which have been hit
mainly by lower demand for apparel and electronics.
Dollar Tree and Dollar General, which cater mainly to those
on low incomes, were also helped by a drop in management
payroll costs and lower tax bills.
Shares of Dollar Tree, the biggest U.S. discount chain,
jumped 13.8 percent to $89.16 and Dollar General rose as much as
5.7 percent to $88.95.
"We are part of what I consider, in this economic
environment, the most attractive sector in retail," Dollar Tree
Chief Executive Bob Sasser said in a statement.
The higher-end stores have also been hurt by a surge in
online shopping - particularly on Amazon.com Inc -
unlike the dollar stores.
The core dollar store shoppers seem to be doing better than
their higher-income counterparts, helped by rising employment,
wage gains and as they are not impacted by stock market
volatility, Brian Yarbrough, consumer discretionary analyst for
Edward Jones, said.
Lower fuel prices have also resulted in more savings.
Dollar Tree's best-selling categories in the quarter ended
April 30 included household products, food and beverage and
party supplies.
Dollar General said it was seeing new categories of shoppers
at its stores, including middle-income customers and
millennials.
"The millennial shopper represents about 12 percent of our
shoppers and 24 percent of our sales. On average, she is
shopping our stores about three times a month," Dollar General
CEO Todd Vasos said on a conference call.
Dollar Tree said its net sales more than doubled to $5.09
billion in the first quarter, helped by the acquisition of
larger rival Family Dollar Stores in July.
This slightly missed the average analyst estimate of $5.1
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company earned 89 cents per share, excluding
items, beating the average analyst estimate of 81 cents. Dollar
Tree also raised its full-year profit forecast.
While both Dollar General's net sales and comparable store
sales fell slightly short of average analyst estimates, net
income rose a stronger-than-expected 16.5 percent to $295.1
million, or $1.03 per share. Analysts on average had expected
earnings of 95 cents per share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Maju Samuel)