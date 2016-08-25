Hotel de Crillon banks on recovery in Paris pulling power
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp
Aug 25 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by lower food prices, growing competition and as its low-income customer base was hurt by several states reducing food stamp coverage.
The company's net income rose to $306.52 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $282.35 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $5.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $5.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, May 18 European shares dropped in early deals on Thursday as political upheaval in Washington D.C. continued to weigh, though deal-making activity and earnings updates kept the region's outperformance against global peers intact.