Jan 8 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said Howard Levine, the chief executive of Family Dollar, will leave the company effective Jan. 15.

Dollar Tree said Gary Philbin, who was named Family Dollar's president and chief operating officer in July, will lead Family Dollar.

Dollar Tree became the No.1 discount store chain in the United States after it bought Family Dollar Stores Inc for $9.2 billion in July. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)