Nov 24 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly net sales as
the company benefited from its $8.5 billion acquisition of
Family Dollar.
However, same-store sales at the Dollar Tree business grew
slower than expected.
Sales at Dollar Tree stores open at least a year rose 1.7
percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, excluding the impact
of a strong dollar, below the 2.1 percent expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Dollar Tree's net income fell to $81.9 million, or 35 cents
per share, from $133 million, or 64 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Gross margin fell to 28.3 percent from 34.6 percent a year
earlier due to lower-margin products and markdowns related to
inventory liquidation at the Family Dollar business.
Analysts had cautioned that integrating Family Dollar would
be challenging as the company had been struggling with pricing,
merchandising and store layout issues.
The third quarter was the first full quarter after the
company completed the Family Dollar acquisition in July.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.33 per share.
Net sales more than doubled to $4.95 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.84 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
