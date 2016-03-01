* Dollar Tree comparable store sales rise 1.3 pct vs est 2.1
pct
* 4th-qtr adjusted profit $1.01/shr vs est $1.07
* Sees full-yr earnings of $3.35-$3.65/shr vs est $3.77
(Adds details, updates shares)
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest
U.S. discount chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly
sales, hurt by a strong dollar and challenging economic
conditions.
The company also forecast 2016 earnings below analysts
estimates, sending shares down 5 percent in premarket trading on
Tuesday.
Dollar Tree's fourth-quarter earnings were below the average
analyst estimate, hurt mainly by the lower-margin product mix at
its Family Dollar unit and markdowns related to rebranding some
stores.
The company closed its acquisition of bigger rival Family
Dollar last July.
Sales at established Dollar Tree stores rose 1.3 percent,
coming in below the 2.1 percent rise expected by analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Excluding the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations,
sales at those established stores rose 1.7 percent.
Results from Dollar Tree and its closest rival, Dollar
General Corp, serve as a barometer to gauge the spending
behavior of low-income consumers.
Sales at big-box rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc missed
market expectations last month, hurt by a strong dollar,
declining prices for grocery products and sluggish apparel
demand.
Dollar Tree's net income was $229 million, or 97 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with $206.6
million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Dollar Tree earned $1.01 per share, with
gross margin falling to 30.8 percent from 37.1 percent. Net
sales rose to $5.37 billion from $2.48 billion, boosted by the
Family Dollar acquisition.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.07 per
share on revenue of $5.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Dollar Tree forecast earnings of $3.35-$3.65 a share for the
year ending January 2017, below the average analyst estimate of
$3.77.
The company's shares were trading at $76.20 before the bell
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)