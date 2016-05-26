May 26 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest
U.S. discount chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly
comparable sales as more customers spent more on average in its
stores.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3 percent in
constant currency, beating the 2.1 percent growth expected by
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income rose to $232.7 million, or 98 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended April 30 from $69.5 million, or 34 cents
per share, a year earlier, partly helped by its acquisition of
larger rival Family Dollar Stores last July.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)