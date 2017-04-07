TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields steady on month-end buying
* Month-end bond rebalancing offsets mild Q1 GDP upgrade * U.S. 2-, 10-year part of yield curve flattest in seven months * Traders see U.S. Fed on track to raise rates in June * U.S. bond market closes early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) * Investors (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. Treasury yields held steady in shortened trading on Friday as bond purchases for month-end portfolio rebalancing offset news of a larger-than-