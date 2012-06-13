UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
TORONTO, June 13 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by improvement in sales and operating margins, and announced a plan to buy back some of its shares.
Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29 rose to C$42.58 million ($41.37 million), or 5 6 Canadian cents a share, from C$3 0.42 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year ago.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.