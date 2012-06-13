(Corrects sales rise to nearly 15 pct)

* Q1 EPS C$0.56 versus C$0.40 a year ago

* Q1 sales up nearly 15 pct, same-store sales up 8.1 pct

TORONTO, June 13 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by stronger sales and operating margins, and announced a plan to buy back some of its shares.

Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended April 29 rose to C$42.58 million ($41.37 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, from C$30.42 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Overall sales rose nearly 15 percent, while sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 8 .1 percent, ve rsus 3.4 percent a year ago.

Gross profit margin climbed to 36.3 percent in the quarter, from 3 5.7 p ercent a year ago.

The retailer outlined plans to buy back up to 2.58 million shares, or 3.5 percent of its outstanding shares, in a move to boost its share price. The buyback program is set to begin June 15 and remain in effect for a year.

Dollarama, which currently sells items up to C$2, also announced it will gradually introduce non-grocery items at the C$2.50 and C$3 price points starting in August. ($1 = $1.03 Canadian) (Reporting By Claire Sibonney)