April 12 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more items priced above C$1.00 and it raised its dividend by 27 percent.

Net income rose to C$77.1 million ($76.3 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter from C$63.6 million, or 84 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Sales rose 20 percent to C$561.9 million.