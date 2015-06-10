June 10 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales and an increase in the number of stores.

Net income rose to C$64.8 million ($53 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$53.2 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$566.1 million. ($1 = 1.23 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)