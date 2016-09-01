Sept 1 Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added new stores.

The company's net income rose to C$106.4 million ($81.1 million), or 88 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from C$95.5 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$729 million from C$653.3 million. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)