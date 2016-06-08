BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 8 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 28.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.
The company's profit rose to C$83.2 million ($65.7 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended May 1, from C$64.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Montreal-based Dollarama's sales rose 13 percent to C$641 million. ($1 = C$1.2673) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.