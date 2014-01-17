Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Jan 17 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, said December sales were hurt by power outages and temporary store closures as a cold snap hit most of North America.
Comparable-store sales fell 7.5 percent in December, the company said in a statement.
The Montreal-based company said it had to temporarily close about 80 stores.
A major ice storm blanketed Central and Atlantic Canada during the Christmas season, leading to massive power outages in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick for one week. A majority of Dollarama's stores are located in these regions.
Dollarama, which operates 847 stores across Canada, said it expects January sales to trend back to normal.
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
HANOVER, Germany, April 24 German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods.