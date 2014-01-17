Jan 17 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator, said December sales were hurt by power outages and temporary store closures as a cold snap hit most of North America.

Comparable-store sales fell 7.5 percent in December, the company said in a statement.

The Montreal-based company said it had to temporarily close about 80 stores.

A major ice storm blanketed Central and Atlantic Canada during the Christmas season, leading to massive power outages in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick for one week. A majority of Dollarama's stores are located in these regions.

Dollarama, which operates 847 stores across Canada, said it expects January sales to trend back to normal.