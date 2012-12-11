Dec 11 Dollar General Corp posted higher
quarterly profit on Tuesday and remained cautious for the rest
of the year despite an encouraging start to the holiday season,
as customer confidence and spending were under pressure and it
faced challenges from competing discount chains.
Profit rose to $207.7 million, or 62 cents per share, in the
fiscal third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $171.2 million, or 50
cents, a year earlier.
Sales increased 10.3 percent to $3.96 billion. Sales at
stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 4
percent.
Dollar General, which prices most of its merchandise below
$10, generally does well when economic concerns such as high
unemployment and rising food prices push those on limited
budgets to cut spending.