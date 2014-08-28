Aug 28 Dollar General Corp, the No.1 U.S.
deep discount retailer, said it remained committed to acquiring
rival Family Dollar Stores Inc and reported a 7.5
percent rise in quarterly sales.
Family Dollar last week rejected a $9 billion buyout offer
from Dollar General that it said could run foul of competition
law, opting instead for a smaller bid from Dollar Tree Inc
.
"The financial benefits of our offer to Family Dollar
shareholders are indisputable," Dollar General Chief Executive
Rick Dreiling said in a statement on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $251.3 million, or 83 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $245.5
million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $4.72 billion from $4.39 billion, helped
by higher sales of tobacco products, candy and snacks.
Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent.
