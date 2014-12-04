(Adds company comments, details; updates shares)
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 4 Dollar General Corp reined in its
full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it remained
committed to buying Family Dollar Stores Inc, which would
solidify its place as the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer.
Dollar General will lose its top position if it fails
to upend a merger agreement between Family Dollar and Dollar
Tree Inc.
Dollar stores are facing increasing competition from
small-format stores opened by big-box retailers like Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
.
Dollar General took its $80-per-share bid for Family Dollar
directly to shareholders in September. Family Dollar
shareholders are scheduled to vote this month on Dollar Tree's
$74.50-per-share offer.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling said the
company will give an update on its offer for Family Dollar ahead
of the shareholder vote on Dec. 23.
Dollar General narrowed its sales growth forecast for the
year ending in January to about 8 percent, for the year ending
January, from a range of 8 percent to 9 percent.
The discount chain said same-store sales will increase at or
below the previous forecast of 3 percent to 3.5 percent for the
year.
Dollar General, which got 75 percent of its third-quarter
sales from products priced under $5, is increasing more of its
$1 consumable items like food, home cleaning and paper products,
he said.
The company reported same-store sales growth of 2.8 percent
for the quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts estimated a rise of 3.2
percent, according to a poll by research firm Consensus Metrix.
It estimated same-store sales of 5 percent in the fourth
quarter, driven by holiday sales, better weather versus the same
period last year and improved performance in home and apparel
categories.
Dollar General's net income slipped to $236.3 million in the
third quarter from $237 million, but earnings per share rose to
78 cents from 74 cents a year earlier due to fewer outstanding
shares.
Revenue increased to $4.72 billion from $4.38 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 80 cents per
share on revenue of $4.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Dollar General shares rose 2 percent to $68.02 at midday. Up
to Wednesday's close, the stock has risen over 10 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Jeffrey Benkoe)