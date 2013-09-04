Sept 4 Dollar General Corp reported a 15
percent rise in second-quarter profit as efforts such as selling
more groceries and brand-name products attracted customers to
its stores.
The company, which packs a variety of food and other goods
into thousands of small U.S. stores, said net income rose to
$245.5 million, or 75 cents per share, from $214.1 million, or
64 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Dollar General earned 77 cents per
share.
Total sales rose 11.3 percent to $4.39 billion in the
quarter ended Aug. 2.
Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store
sales, increased 5.1 percent.