Aug 26 Hertz Global Holdings, the No. 2. U.S. car rental company, said it will buy rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group for about $2.3 billion, ending years of an on-off takeover battle.

Hertz will buy Dollar Thrifty for $87.50 per share in cash, a premium of 8 percent over Dollar Thrifty's Friday closing price of $81 on the New York Stock Exchange.