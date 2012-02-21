* Sees Q1 EPS $1.15-$1.40 vs est $0.79
* Q4 EPS $1.09 vs est $0.76
* Q4 rev $353.7 mln vs est $355.6 mln
* Operating expenses fell 9 pct to $298.6 mln
* Expects rental rates to improve in Q1
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Feb 21 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group posted a strong quarterly profit on
improving U.S. travel market and forecast first-quarter earnings
above analysts' expectations.
Dollar Thrifty, which was the object of a prolonged takeover
battle between larger rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc
and Avis Budget Group Inc until last October, expects
rental rates to improve in the first quarter.
Top U.S. carriers say travel demand has held up well in
recent months despite concerns that economic weakness could be a
drag.
Dollar Thrifty competes primarily in the U.S. car rental
industry, which has two principal markets: airport and local.
For the current quarter, the company expects to earn $1.15
to $1.40 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, rival Avis reported a surprise fourth-quarter
loss due to pricing pressure in its North American market
.
However, Dollar Thrifty finance chief Cliff Buster said in a
post-earnings conference call that higher fleet utilization
helped the company mitigate pricing pressures.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company , which expects
the used-vehicle market to stay robust in 2012, sold about 8,600
vehicles in the fourth quarter at an average gain of $436 per
vehicle.
It had sold 7,900 vehicles in the year-ago quarter at an
average loss of $17 per vehicle.
The fourth quarter saw costs fall 9 percent as fleet costs
decreased by nearly a third to $218 per vehicle per month.
The company, which rents cars under the Dollar Rent A Car
and Thrifty Car Rental brands, sees fleet costs at $150 to $170
per vehicle per month in the first quarter.
MKM Partners analyst Christopher Agnew said a series of
structural initiatives over the last several years, including
ending its fixed supply agreement with Chrysler, helped Dollar
Thrifty cut costs.
The company, formed in 1990 by Chrysler and spun off in
1997, was till 2009 contractually bound to buy 75 percent of its
fleet cars from Chrysler.
Dollar Thrifty, with a market value of about $2 billion,
posted a fourth-quarter profit of $33.9 million, or $1.08 per
share, compared with $12.5 million, or 41 cents a share, last
year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share, above
analysts' estimate of 76 cents a share.
Revenue rose marginally to $353.7 million, but came in below
the $355.6 million analysts had expected.
Dollar Thrifty shares, which have gained 20 percent in value
since Oct. 27 when Hertz abandoned its bid, were up 2 percent at
$74.63 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.