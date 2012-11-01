Nov 1 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group reported better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by increased rental demand.
The company, in the process of being taken over by rival
Hertz Global Holdings Inc, said it expects adjusted
earnings of between $5.50 and $5.75 per share for the full year.
The company raised the lower end of its outlook for
corporate adjusted EBITDA for the full year by $15 million to
$300 million. The top end of the range remains unchanged at $310
million.
Net income fell to $55.5 million, or $1.91 per share, for
the third quarter, from $66.6 million, or $2.13 per share, a
year earlier.
Rental revenue rose about 1.5 percent to $442.3 million.
Total revenue rose 2 percent to $460.6 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.69 per
share on revenue of $454.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.