Aug 1 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, which has long been a takeover target, said it has not received a buyout offer from Hertz or any other party this year.

"It is time for a compelling offer to be made or for this process to come to a close so that the company can move forward under its stand alone plan without the constant distraction of merger speculation," Dollar Thrifty said in a statement.

The car rental company also raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.