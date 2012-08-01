* Company says not received any buyout offer this year
* Dollar Thrifty open to a deal with larger rival - CEO
* Dollar Thrifty met with Avis this year - source
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Aug 1 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group,
considered the last big prize in the U.S. car rental industry,
urged Hertz Global Holdings to put an end to two years
of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling bid to
settle the matter once and for all.
Dollar Thrifty, which said on Wednesday it has not received
a buyout offer from any party this year, has attracted several
bids from Hertz and Avis Budget Group in recent years,
but antitrust issues have clouded the process.
"It is time for a compelling offer to be made or for this
process to come to a close so that the company can move forward
under its standalone plan without the constant distraction of
merger speculation," Dollar Thrifty said in a statement.
Dollar Thrifty and Avis have met several times this year,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
The company has not had any talks with Hertz this year
regarding merger terms, said the source, who spoke on condition
of annonymity.
Avis could not be reached for comment. A Hertz spokesman
declined to comment.
"While we believe that things should finally come to a
conclusion, we are still open to the very real possibility of a
win-win transaction with another larger rental car company,"
Dollar Thrifty CEO Scott Thompson said in an emailed statement
to Reuters.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty's takeover has been
delayed by doubts over whether its larger rivals can get
regulatory clearance to buy the company.
The car rental industry has consolidated rapidly and a
Dollar Thrifty takeover would leave just three players
dominating more than 90 percent of the U.S. car rental market,
led by privately held Enterprise Holdings.
Enterprise has never approached Dollar Thrifty about a
takeover, the source said.
LONG ROAD
Avis said it was dropping out of the race for Dollar Thrifty
last year after it bought Avis Europe for about $1 billion.
Hertz put its offer on hold around the same time, s aying it
would wait for antitrust approval before making a final bid.
Dollar Thrifty officially ended its sale process in October,
but Hertz's continued interest has fueled takeover speculation.
Strong results have also helped prop up the stock.
Hertz's last offer was valued at about $1.94 billion in
October, while Dollar Thrifty's market value has now risen to
about $2.12 billion.
New Jersey-based Hertz's CEO Mark Frissora said on a
post-earnings call earlier this week that the company was still
interested in acquiring Dollar Thrifty and it was in talks with
the Federal Trade Commission.
If Hertz does make an offer now, it would be much higher
than the $1.2 billion it started off with in April 2010.
"The longer Hertz waits to wrap this up, the more expensive
it is going to be for them," said Roy Behner, co-chief
investment officer at Westchester Capital, Dollar Thrifty's
third biggest shareholder.
Behner said an offer in the mid-$80s would be a good
starting point for negotiations.
Dollar Thrifty's stock was trading at $71.97, down 3
percent, on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Hertz's
shares fell 2 percent to $11.04. Avis was down about 1 percent
to $14.15 on the Nasdaq.
UNCERTAINTY REIGNS
Dollar Thrifty said media reports of possible asset sales by
Hertz in the event of a merger have caused uncertainty for its
employees and business partners.
The company said it has relayed its concerns to senior
officials at the Federal Trade Commission.
Dollar Thrifty's Thompson said on a conference call that a
few employees have left the company because of the uncertainty.
"At some point in time, we need to move forward," the CEO
said. "Certainly, it has slowed down what we would be doing from
a return-cash-to-shareholder prospective."
It bought about $127 million worth of shares so far this
year and had about $273 million remaining at the end of June
under its current share repurchase program.
"We continue to evaluate all alternatives for maximizing
shareholder value, including the rationalization of the capital
structure through share repurchases or other means," Thompson
said.
The company reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday
and raised its 2012 earnings outlook citing the share
repurchases. It expects 2012 earnings of $5.25 to $5.70 per
share, up from its earlier view of $5.00 to $5.60.