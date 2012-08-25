CHICAGO Aug 25 Hertz Global Holdings is
nearing an agreement to acquire Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group
for around $2.5 billion and could announce a deal in
coming days, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
The deal would be for nearly $2.5 billion, the source said,
but discussions between the two companies are ongoing and could
still fall apart.
Under the terms of the deal, Hertz could buy Dollar Thrifty
for $87.50 per share, the source said.
News of the deal discussions were earlier reported by
Bloomberg and New York Times.
Dollar Thrifty is the last big prize in an industry that has
consolidated rapidly in recent years.
A purchase by Hertz would leave it, Avis Budget Group Inc
and privately held Enterprise Holdings controlling about
95 percent of the U.S. car rental market.
Dollar Thrifty earlier this month urged Hertz to put an end
to the years of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling
bid to settle the matter.
Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz has said earlier that it
was looking to get antitrust approval from the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission before making an offer for Dollar Thrifty.