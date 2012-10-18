Oct 18 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for more time to review its proposed $2.56 billion takeover of rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc.

The FTC has not completed its review of the information provided by Hertz and Dollar Thrifty and has requested an extension beyond Oct. 31 to review the transaction, Hertz said in a statement.

Hertz has extended the term of the timing agreement with the FTC to Nov. 16, which means the companies will not close the deal before that date.