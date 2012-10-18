Oct 18 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for
more time to review its proposed $2.56 billion takeover of rival
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc.
The FTC has not completed its review of the information
provided by Hertz and Dollar Thrifty and has requested an
extension beyond Oct. 31 to review the transaction, Hertz said
in a statement.
Hertz has extended the term of the timing agreement with the
FTC to Nov. 16, which means the companies will not close the
deal before that date.