* Hertz agrees not to close deal before Nov. 16
* Two Dollar Thrifty shareholders say they expect the deal
to get approved
* Shares of Hertz, Dollar Thrifty fall 2 pct
Oct 18 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for
more time to review its proposed $2.56 billion takeover of rival
Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc, further delaying a
deal that has been in the works for over two years.
Hertz said it has agreed with the FTC not to close the deal
before Nov. 16. The deal was originally expected to close by
Oct. 31.
The FTC has raised some questions about the deal and the
companies are working with the regulator to address them, Hertz
said in a statement on Thursday.
Hertz spokesman Richard Broome declined to comment further.
Two top Dollar Thrifty shareholders told Reuters that they
were not worried with the delay and expect the deal to be
approved.
A potential takeover of Dollar Thrifty has been clouded by
antitrust issues as a buyout would leave only three players
controlling 95 percent of the U.S. car rental market.
Hertz, which first made an offer for Dollar Thrifty in 2010,
had to back off due to a rival bid from Avis Budget Group Inc
and antitrust concerns.
Hertz then decided to get a consent decree from the FTC
before making a fresh offer. After more than a year of talks
with the regulator, the company made an offer in August.
The companies have not included break-up fees or reverse
break-up fees in their merger agreement, underscoring the level
of confidence both companies have that the deal will win
regulatory approval, people familiar with the matter have said.
Hertz has agreed to sell its Advantage brand, which competes
with Dollar Thrifty in the low-cost segment of the market, to
Franchise Services of North America and Macquarie
Capital in an effort to get antitrust approval.
Hertz, whose shares have risen 14 percent since it announced
the deal in August, fell 2 percent to $14.56 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Shares of Dollar Thrifty fell 2 percent to $85.45 on the
same exchange. The Hertz offer is at $87.50.