Oct 25 Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56
billion-bid for rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
is meeting resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The FTC's Bureau of Economics is opposing the Bureau of
Competition's agreement with the car rental companies to approve
the deal with conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Bureau of Competition is part of the FTC.
Howard Shelanski, the new director of the Bureau of
Economics, is reviewing the case and has not submitted his
office's formal recommendation to the commission, the news
agency said.
Lawyers for Hertz and the FTC have started to prepare for
litigation in case the antitrust regulator sues to block the
deal, one of the sources told Bloomberg.
Shares of Hertz and Dollar Thrifty fell 5 percent on
Thursday following the report.