Oct 25 Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56
billion-bid for rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
is facing resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The FTC's Bureau of Economics is opposing the Bureau of
Competition's agreement with the car rental companies to approve
the deal with conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. ()
The Bureau of Competition is part of the FTC.
Howard Shelanski, the new director of the Bureau of
Economics, is reviewing the case and has not submitted his
office's formal recommendation to the commission, the news
agency said.
Lawyers for Hertz and the FTC have started to prepare for
litigation in case the antitrust regulator sues to block the
deal, one of the sources told Bloomberg.
FTC spokesman Mitch Katz declined comment. Hertz spokeswoman
Paula Riveria said the company does not have a comment at this
time. Dollar Thrifty did not immediately reply to calls seeking
a comment.
Hertz's shares fell 5 percent to $13.59. Shares of Dollar
Thrifty fell 7 percent to $79, well below the $87.50-per-share
offer from Hertz.
Hertz said earlier this month that the FTC had asked for
more time to review its proposed takeover of rival Dollar
Thrifty, further delaying a deal that has been in the works for
over two years. [ID: nL3E8LI5CG]
Hertz agreed not to close the deal before Nov. 16. The deal
was originally expected to close by Oct. 31.
A potential takeover of Dollar Thrifty has been clouded by
antitrust issues as a buyout would leave only three players
controlling 95 percent of the U.S. car rental market.
Hertz, which first made an offer for Dollar Thrifty in 2010,
had to back off due to a rival bid from Avis Budget Group Inc
and antitrust concerns.
Hertz then decided to get a consent decree from the FTC
before making a fresh offer. After more than a year of talks
with the regulator, the company made an offer in August.
The companies have not included break-up fees or reverse
break-up fees in their merger agreement, underscoring the level
of confidence both companies have that the deal will win
regulatory approval, people familiar with the matter have said.
In an effort to win antitrust approval, Hertz agreed to sell
its Advantage brand, which competes with Dollar Thrifty in the
low-cost segment of the market, to Franchise Services of North
America and Macquarie Capital.