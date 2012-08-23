Aug 23 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
investors would accept a takeover offer from Hertz
Global Holdings Inc that values the car rental firm at
more than $87 per share, or $2.4 billion, several top
shareholders told Reuters.
That would be a premium of more than 10 percent over a
one-month high of $79.44 for Dollar Thrifty shares, hit on
Thursday after Bloomberg News reported Hertz had approached
shareholders seeking the price at which they would sell.
Two Dollar Thrifty shareholders said they have been in talks
with Hertz for months, part of a takeover dance between the
companies that has been going for more than two years.
Dollar Thrifty is the last big prize in an industry that has
consolidated rapidly in recent years.
A purchase by Hertz would leave it, Avis Budget Group Inc
and privately held Enterprise Holdings controlling about
95 percent of the U.S. car rental market.
Top shareholders who together own about a quarter of Dollar
Thrifty told Reuters they wanted an offer from Hertz in the high
$80's, or more. All spoke on condition of anonymity.
"My impression from talking to many people, Dollar Thrifty
holders are looking for something in the high 80's," said a top
10 shareholder. "$85 wouldn't do the trick for me."
Dollar Thrifty shares hit an all-time high of $84.51 in
July.
Another top 10 shareholder said he would not sell his shares
for an offer less than $90: "It has to start with a 9."
At $90 per share, an offer would value Dollar Thrifty at
$2.5 billion, more than double a $1.2 billion offer Hertz made
in April 2010.
A third top 10 shareholder said $88-$89 is an offer he would
tender his shares to.
"Some people are expecting into the 90s. Hertz could pay
more than $90 and it can still be highly financially
attractive," the third shareholder said.
Dollar Thrifty shares jumped 5 percent to $79.44 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange, before easing back to $78.23.
Hertz shares jumped 5 percent to $13.
It was not clear what price Hertz, which declined comment on
Thursday, might be willing to pay for Dollar Thrifty. Its last
bid in 2011 was for $66.21 per share.
Dollar Thrifty was not immediately available to comment.
ANTITRUST ISSUES RESOLVED?
Dollar Thrifty earlier this month urged Hertz to put an end
to the years of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling
bid to settle the matter once and for all.
Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz has said earlier that it
was looking to get antitrust approval from the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission before making an offer for Dollar Thrifty.
Investors who spoke to Reuters on Thursday said they
believed that the FTC wants to see a deal with Dollar Thrifty
before it gives its final approval. Other issues such as the
sale of Hertz's Advantage brand have been resolved, they said.
Dollar Thrifty told shareholders in the second week of
August that it is in a quiet period, which is unusual as it
comes after the company reported results on Aug. 1.
"We are currently in a quiet period and are not talking to
investors for the time being. We are reading e-mails, so feel
free to share any information you think we need," Dollar Thrifty
told shareholders in an e-mail, which was seen by Reuters.
The e-mail sparked fears among the investor community that
Dollar Thrifty was looking to do a recapitalization instead of a
sale, two shareholders said.
To reassure shareholders, Dollar Thrifty sent another e-mail
clarifying that a recapitalization was not in the picture.
"Dollar Thrifty management is currently working on the
operations of the business not its capital structure," the
e-mail read, according to shareholders who read it to Reuters.