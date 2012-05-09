* Q1 EPS $1.35 vs est $1.30
* Q1 rev $356.3 mln vs est $355.5 mln
May 9 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group posted a quarterly profit ahead of
market expectations, helped by a recovery in the U.S. leisure
travel market.
Dollar Thrifty, which was the object of a prolonged takeover
battle between larger rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc
and Avis Budget Group Inc until October, said it expects
strength in the used-car market to continue and travel volumes
to improve in 2012.
First-quarter net income rose to $40.4 million, or $1.35 per
share, from $16.5 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.
"[This is] the highest first-quarter profit in the company's
history," CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement.
A strong used-car market and better fleet utilization helped
the quarter, he added.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.30 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $356.3 million, beating estimates
of $355.5 million.
Fleet cost fell 46 percent to $136 per month and vehicle
utilization rose to 81 percent from 79.7 percent.
Shares of the company, which is valued at more than $2
billion, closed at $80.53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.