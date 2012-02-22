* Q4 EPS $1.60 vs analyst estimate $1.58
* Sees Q1 profit, sales below analyst estimates
* Shares down 2.2 percent
Feb 22 Low-price retailer Dollar Tree Inc
forecast quarterly earnings and sales below Wall Street
estimates amid rising gasoline prices and competition from
larger rivals, sending its shares down more than 2 percent.
Wednesday's news came the day after Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
results showed the industry goliath was willing to
swallow margin-sapping price cuts to win shoppers.
It had lost those customers to dollar stores in
the wake of the recession.
Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at its
namesake chain and at a variety of prices at its smaller Deal$
chain, now expects to earn 91 cents to 97 cents a share in its
fiscal first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 98
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast sales of $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion
for the period, below the analysts' estimate of $1.70 billion.
The news came on the same day the company reported a
higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter ended on Jan.
28, as it attracted shoppers with low-priced food and basic
household goods.
Net income rose to $187.9 million, or $1.60 a share, from
$162.5 million, or $1.29 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had
forecast $1.58 a share.
Sales rose about 13 percent to $1.95 billion, while analysts
expected $1.93 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year
rose 7.3 percent.
Shares of Dollar Tree were down 2.2 percent at $86.05 in
trading before the market opened.