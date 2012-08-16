Aug 16 Dollar Tree Inc forecast
quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations, a
sign of increasing pressure on the core bargain-seeking shoppers
who visit its stores to buy basic goods.
Shares of Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at
its namesake chain and at a variety of prices at its smaller
Deal$ chain, fell more than 6 percent to $46.75 in premarket
trading on Thursday morning.
The retailer said it expected earnings of 47 cents to 51
cents a share on sales of $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion in its
third quarter, which began on July 29. Analysts on average
forecast earnings of 52 cents a share and sales of $1.77
billion.
Dollar Tree said it had earned $119.2 million, or 51 cents
per share, in the fiscal second quarter, up from $94.9 million,
or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average
forecast 51 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 10.5 percent to $1.70 billion, while sales at
stores open at least a year rose 4.5 percent, down from a 4.7
percent increase a year earlier.
Analysts had expected same-store sales to rise 2.9 percent.