UPDATE 1-Dish's profit falls on bigger-than-expected subscriber loss
May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
Nov 20 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported its strongest growth in quarterly same-store sales since 2011.
Dollar Tree's net income rose 6 percent to $133 million, or 64 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.
Net sales rose 11 percent to $2.1 billion.
Same store sales grew 5.9 percent.
Dollar Tree has agreed to buy Family Dollar Inc but the deal is facing a challenge from Dollar General Corp, the No. 1 U.S. discount chain. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
