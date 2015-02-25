Feb 25 Dollar Tree Inc's quarterly sales rose about 11 percent, helped by higher demand for party supplies, household products and food during the holiday season.

The company also reiterated that it would not have to divest more than 300 stores to get U.S. antitrust approval for its planned acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc.

Dollar Tree said this month that the U.S. antitrust regulator was reviewing more than 500 stores for divestiture.

The company's net income fell to $206.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $213 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.48 billion from $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)