BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
CHICAGO Feb 27 Dollar Tree Inc : * Says same-store sales were up every month in Q4, strongest in December * Sees 2013 capex $320 million-$330 million versus $312.2 million in 2012 * Says negotiating new ocean freight rates to be effective on may 1 * Says second half of FY to be "particularly strong" * Says has no plans to add tobacco products at Dollar Tree Stores * Says open to acquisitions, not planning for dividend right now
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)