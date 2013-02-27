CHICAGO Feb 27 Dollar Tree Inc : * Says same-store sales were up every month in Q4, strongest in December * Sees 2013 capex $320 million-$330 million versus $312.2 million in 2012 * Says negotiating new ocean freight rates to be effective on may 1 * Says second half of FY to be "particularly strong" * Says has no plans to add tobacco products at Dollar Tree Stores * Says open to acquisitions, not planning for dividend right now