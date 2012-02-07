* Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy seeks $750 mln-$1 bln from debt
* Initial price guidance of 5.75 pct for 10-yr bond
* Bond to price as early as Tuesday
DUBAI, Feb 7 Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy,
majority-owned by state fund Mubadala, plans to raise as much as
$1 billion from a ten year bond issue, with the offering set to
price as early as Tuesday, a statement from lead managers said.
Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the
existing bank debt belonging to the company and to also pay a
distribution to Dolphin's shareholders, a presentation document
to investors said.
Initial price guidance for the offering, which is
benchmark-sized but earmarked for between $750 million and $1
billion, has been given at 5.75 percent, the document noted.
The issue, which is set to mature on Dec. 15 2021, is
144a-compliant, meaning it is also open to institutional U. S.
investors.
Dolphin Energy, in which France's Total and
Occidental Petroleum Corp own stakes, completed a series
of investor meetings in June but delayed plans to issue to bond
citing market conditions.
The same banks which organised these roadshows are listed as
lead managers on the impending deal: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale.
Dolphin raised around $3 billion in July 2009 to help
finance a 244-kilometre gas pipeline between Taweelah and
Fujairah to provide gas to two power stations in the north of
the United Arab Emirates.
The overall deal consisted of a $1.6 billion bank loan, a
$1.25 billion bond and a $218 million bank loan supported by the
SACE export credit agency.
The current Dolphin bond traded to yield 4.63
percent on the bid side at 1015 GMT, equating to 330 basis
points over equivalent U.S. Treasuries, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Current price guidance for the potential new bond would see
it trade at 484 bps over ten-year U.S. Treasuries, according to
one regionally-based bond trader.
Having been agreed and signed in the aftermath of the global
credit crunch, the loan debt is now regarded as expensive so a
bond issue -- at a time when rates are at historic lows -- will
help reduce Dolphin's borrowing costs.
(Reporting by David French and Mala Pancholia; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)