ABU DHABI UAE group Dolphin Energy DOL.UL has awarded a $250 million contract to Indian group Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) to upgrade a gas plant in Qatar.

Larsen & Toubro will install three new Rolls Royce Trent gas turbine compressors and related facilities at the processing plant at Ras Laffan by end-2014, Dolphin Energy said on Monday.

"They will improve overall reliability and availability of natural gas exports to the UAE and Oman," it said.

Dolphin - the only cross-border gas supply line in the Gulf - carries 2 billion cubic feet gas per day from Qatar's North Field to the UAE coast. Much of the gas is burned within metres of its arrival in the UAE, with some sent to Oman.

Long-term customers for Dolphin gas from Qatar are the Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Company, Dubai Supply Authority and the Oman Oil Company.

Dolphin Energy is controlled by the Mubadala Development Company for the government of Abu Dhabi, with France's Total and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum each holding 24.5 percent.

The $136 million contract for Rolls Royce was announced in April.