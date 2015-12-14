(Adds details about Dolphin's debt)
OSLO Dec 14 Seismic surveyor Dolphin Group
is filing for bankruptcy, the firm said on Monday,
after a prolonged fall in crude prices has reduced the amount of
work available from oil companies.
Oil companies have slashed spending as crude price have
dropped around 67 percent since mid-2014. Seismic surveyors,
which map out the seabed in search of oil and gas deposits, have
suffered as a result.
"Due to the continued deterioration in the oil service
market Dolphin has had to make the decision to file for
bankruptcy," the firm said in a statement.
Dolphin said last week that it needed more equity to reduce
its debt in order to survive and that the recent drop in North
Sea crude prices to below $40 per barrel made the talks more
difficult..
Of its long-term debt of about $250 million, $150 million is
unsecured bond debt with an interest rate of three-months NIBOR
plus 750 basis points.
In addition there are two secured term loans totalling $60
million at LIBOR plus 400 basis points, while the remaining $40
million is secured lease debt.
Dolphin is not the only seismic surveyor hit by the crude
price crash. Rival Polarcus has stopped paying
interests to its lenders and hopes to secure a debt refinancing
deal by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)