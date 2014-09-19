BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 19 Dolphin Group ASA
* Dolphin has received confirmation from the Export Control Division of the Norwegian Foreign Department that the recently announced contract in the Kara Sea is not subject to the current trade restrictive measures against Russia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management