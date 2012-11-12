ABU DHABI Dolphin Energy DOL.UL has awarded a $250 million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) to upgrade a gas plant in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates-based company said on Monday.

Under the deal, Larsen & Toubro will install three new Rolls Royce Trent gas turbine compressors and related facilities at the processing plant at Ras Laffan. Completion of the project is expected in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The $136 million contract for Rolls Royce was announced in April. (Reporting by Stanley Carvahlo Writing by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Andrew Torchia)