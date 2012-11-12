ABU DHABI Nov 12 Dolphin Energy has awarded a $250 million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to India's Larsen & Toubro to upgrade a gas plant in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates-based company said on Monday.

Under the deal, Larsen & Toubro will install three new Rolls Royce Trent gas turbine compressors and related facilities at the processing plant at Ras Laffan. Completion of the project is expected in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The $136 million contract for Rolls Royce was announced in April.