A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees on Thursday, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data.

DIIs sold shares worth 16.12 billion rupees in the previous 12 sessions till November 21, according to available data on market regulator SEBI's website, heading towards their third successive month of sales.

Traders say buying by domestic investors, if sustained, would brighten prospects for shares after foreign institutional investors pumped in a net $6 billion into cash shares since late August.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)