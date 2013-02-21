Feb 21 Private equity firm Advent International
has hired Goldman Sachs to help it sell British appliance
insurer Domestic & General, in a deal that could fetch about 1
billion pounds, Sky News reported on Thursday.
Advent International, which took D&G private for 524 million
pounds ($799 million) in 2007, was likely to pursue a sale of
the company rather than opt for a stock market listing, Sky News
reported on its website, citing insiders, though they said
Advent was keeping its options open.
The sale process for D&G, which according to the company's
website protects 7.5 million appliances, would be launched later
this year, Sky News said.
Advent International could not immediately be reached for
comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.